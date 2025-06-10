Brian Kelley Opens Up About Owning A Professional Fishing Team: "Just Awesome"

Brian Kelley may be a full-time country singer. But he does a lot of things in his spare time, including following his passion for fishing. In fact, Kelley has expanded this passion into a side gig.
Speaking with Hook & Barrel, Kelley opened up about being a part-owner for a professional sport fishing team. If you've ever seen the Gulf Coast Cowboys in action, well now you know Kelley plays a part in the team. The Cowboys aren't small league either. They compete in the Sport Fishing Championship league among other tournaments. You might find them on the ESPN+ and the SFC channel if you're flipping through.
"It's just awesome, you never know what's going to happen," he says. "I just love our team, and we've got great owners. They won the SFC last year, and we're looking forward to it."
Brian Kelley Talks Interests
Of course, his passion for fishing comes second only to singing. With that in mind, the outdoors plays a role in the latter as well. Grayton Beach where he calls home has inspired several songs including his new album. "Living here, there's always this sense of creativity," he says. "Even when you think you're having a beach day or getting out on the kayak or the standup paddleboard, I'm always writing out ideas or a lyric. A melody will pop in my head. It's easy to be inspired here. That's what I love about it."
Beyond singing and fishing, Kelley has also opened himself a beachside burger restaurant with Jason Aldean and MLB icon Tom Glavine as well.
"I wanted to be Tom Glavine growing up, with him being a lefty and me being a lefty," he said. "Me and my dad would put sunflower seeds in this little Tupperware bucket and watch the Braves. And my dad would be like, 'See how he threw that change up on this count right here? Watch how it moves.' We'd talk life and ball and just try to soak up as much as you can. You try to model your game after those mechanics. So, to have our world circle back together and be buddies and have a little burger dive together, it's absolutely wild to me."
Life is good for Kelley.