Brian Kelley Opens Up About Owning A Professional Fishing Team: "Just Awesome"

Brian Kelley may be a full-time country singer. But he does a lot of things in his spare time, including following his passion for fishing. In fact, Kelley has expanded this passion into a side gig.

Speaking with Hook & Barrel, Kelley opened up about being a part-owner for a professional sport fishing team. If you've ever seen the Gulf Coast Cowboys in action, well now you know Kelley plays a part in the team. The Cowboys aren't small league either. They compete in the Sport Fishing Championship league among other tournaments. You might find them on the ESPN+ and the SFC channel if you're flipping through.