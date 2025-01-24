Bizzare Law Makes It Illegal To Kill Mouse Inside Your Car

A Wyoming law is set to be amended, as it is currently built in a way that would make trapping a mouse inside a vehicle entirely illegal.

According to Cowboy State Daily, Wyoming state Rep. Bill Allemand is sponsoring House Bill 211. That bill will clarify an existing law, so people cannot be arrested and jailed for setting mousetraps in a vehicle. Sound kind of confusing? Well, it sort of is. Wyoming state law currently allows for the shooting of "predatory" animals with a firearm, from inside a vehicle. But, current state law does not permit shooting other animals, such as prairie dogs, from within a vehicle. Allemand became compelled to write House Bill 211 after one of his constituents was caught shooting a prairie dog from within his truck.

That man was not fined, and most likely will not be. But, the maximum penalty the man could face is technically up to a year in jail, or a $10,000 fine. Moreover, without Allemand's House Bill 211, Wyoming residents could also technically face jail time for setting mouse traps in their vehicles. Being that mice are not "predatory," they cannot be killed from the inside of a vehicle. Sure, it would feel like a long shot of a prosecution to make, but crazier things have happened in the world of law.

Allemand hopes that his HB 211 will protect Wyoming residents from potential trouble. Notably, the bill does not change much of the existing understanding that Wyoming residents have with wildlife laws. Predatory animals are already able to be killed from inside a vehicle. On public roads and highways, that vehicle must be off the road though. Wyoming residents know this, and HB 211 does not change such requirements.

Moreover, HB 211 does not touch big game and trophy game critters, such as elk, deer, and bison. The bill is very pointed in its creation. Allemand just does not want to see any of his constituents face penalties for common sense practices, such as setting mouse traps in a truck.