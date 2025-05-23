6 Bizarre Restaurants In The South That Are In A Strange And Totally Unique Location

The South has garnered a reputation for its good food. But not all places are created equal. Some days you want a little adventure, a little bizarreness to break up the humdrum of daily life. Maybe you want a restaurant and locale to match that feeling of stepping on the wild side. Whether you're local or looking for an adventure, these restaurants certainly create a conversation piece even before you walk through the door. Here are six bizarre restaurants in the South that are in strange and totally unique locations.

1. Eat At A Shipwreck At The Wreck Bar (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Timber me shivers, matie! Whew, okay, now that I got that out of my system, we can talk about The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale. Located at 1140 Seabreeze Blvd, the Wreck Bar would make for a memorable night on the town. The outside looks like a large pirate ship that made its way to land. But the inside is just as cool. In addition to tropical cocktails and a bite to eat, feast your eyes on a mermaid show. The bar features windows to a pool, which includes regular performers to entertain your senses. It's unique among restaurants.

2. Eat In A Cave At Rattlesnake Saloon (Tuscumbia, Alabama)

Do you like restaurants and caves? When you think of saloons, you may think of the Wild West. But Alabama has its own saloon as well, and it's located in a cave! Visit the Rattlesnake Saloon at 1292 Mount Mills Road for a dinner or lunch unlike any other. The restaurant is situated under a massive underground cliff, creating the ambiance of adventure. Don't worry about bats or actual snakes. Instead, dine on a burger and breathe in the ambiance.

3. Eat At A Beauty Shop At Beauty Shop (Memphis, Tennessee)

Okay, you know what you're getting from the name alone. But the Beauty Shop, located at 966 S. Cooper Street, is a restaurant steeped in tradition. For one, it wasn't always a restaurant but an actual beauty shop. Its claim to fame is the place where Priscilla Presley used to get her hair styled. Now, however, it's been cleaned up and vacuumed free of hair. Enjoy some chicken and book a seat under one of the remaining Belvedere hair dryers for a meal that feels a bit like you're getting pampered. Can't say that at all restaurants!

4. Dine In Outside A Double Decker Bus At Double D's (Asheville, North Carolina)

As a local, I can attest that you have never had coffee quite like this. Located in Asheville at 41 Biltmore Avenue, Double D's is picturesque and neopolitan as they come. The double-decker bus reminds me of something off the streets of London. Enjoy your coffee and a sweet treat or two to start your morning off. But be warned, the place can get quite packed. It's likely you're already in the area visiting the Biltmore Mansion, so why not stop by? You can also explore the city's other restaurants.

5. Take Your Meal To Church At Cathedral Cafe (Fayetteville, West Virginia)

Move aside Hozier, let this restaurant take to church! Quite literally. Located at 134 S. Court Street, Cathedral Cafe is quite literally located in a former church. It still features the breathtaking stained glass windows. They add an entirely new dimension to your eating experience. Instead of serving food for the soul, the establishment now serves food quite literally. Get some coffee and some breakfast!

6. Dine On A River Boat At Dondie's White River Princess (Dec Arc, Arkansas)

Eating on a river boat is quite the experience, let me tell you. But if you're prone to nausea or just hate the water, it can be a taxing experience. Instead, get the experience of eating on the river boat without actually being on the water. Located at 203 E. Curran St., the restaurant is a Southern-style buffet with plenty of character.