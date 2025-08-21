10 Best Places To Experience Wildlife In The US

The United States is teeming with stunning wildlife. If you want a chance to experience it up close and personal, then you are going to want to visit at least one of these places. Here are 10 of the best places to experience wildlife in the US that you don't want to miss.

1. Find Wolves At Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is home to abundant wildlife. However, one of its most incredible creatures is the wolf. Lonely Planet admits that hunting "almost removed wolves from the United States entirely." However, thanks to a reintroduction program introduced in the 1990s, their populations have risen in Yellowstone. Now, it remains the best place in the country to spot these majestic animals roaming free. If you want to guarantee that you see some wolves during your visit, speak with the people at Wolf Tracker there. They are some of the most skilled guides and can help you.

2. Watch Whales In Hawaii

If you are a lover of sea creatures, then Hawaii is an excellent destination for you. Not only can you find incredible snorkeling, but it is also a fantastic spot for whale watching. Specifically, Maui is famous for humpback whales, among other sea creatures. However, I visited the island of Kauai and also had a wonderful whale-watching experience there. The key is to stay close to the coastal areas and marine reserves. Also, you will have better luck during the winter months.

3. Encounter Alligators In The Florida Wetlands

If you are the adventurous sort, then this experience could be perfect for you. While many people fear alligators, there are plenty of exciting experiences you can have with them. The Florida wetlands are teeming with wildlife, and they offer airboat rides. Those rides allow you to zip through the swamps and the Everglades, allowing you to catch glimpses of alligators in their natural habitat. If alligators are not your style, don't worry, another beloved creature can also be found in the wetlands, the manatee! LAFamilyTravel shares that the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is a great place to spot manatees.

4. Check Out Crane Migration In Nebraska

If you have never heard of this, you are not alone. However, Kearney, Nebraska, is one of the best places to experience wildlife in the US, and that is because of the sandhill crane migration. This migration takes place from late February to early April and is truly a sight to behold. During this migration, around 600,000 cranes congregate along the Platte River before continuing north. Grab your binoculars and sign up for a guided tour.

5. Spot Bears At Glacier National Park

There is some sort of magic in Montana's mountains. There is a plethora of wildlife in this national park, including 71 different species of mammals. If you enjoy experiencing wildlife, this is one of the best places to experience it in the US. In this park, you can spot animals like beavers, bighorn sheep, elk, and mountain lions. However, one of the animals that most people are entranced by is the bear. There is nothing quite like watching a bear lumbering about in its natural habitat.

6. Take An Alaskan Safari

Who says you need to go to Africa to witness a spectacular safari? Alaska, while remote, is home to stunning national parks and expansive wildlife. If you are willing to travel there, you could witness brown bears, moose, bald eagles, orcas, coastal wolves, and much more. The beauty of Alaska lies in its relatively untouched state, making it a nature enthusiast's paradise.

7. Go Kayaking Near The Channel Islands

It is no secret that California is one of the best places in the US to experience wildlife. However, one of the most incredible spots is off the Channel Islands. These islands are off the Southern coast of California and cover nearly 250,000 acres of land and sea. Not only are they expensive, but they have many species that are incredibly rare, or even extinct, on the mainland. If you are an avid lover of sea life, it is the perfect place to find sea lions, seals, and various seabirds. The best way to experience the wildlife here is by kayaking and hiking.

8. Go Bird Watching In Tennessee's Rivers

Not all wildlife experiences need to be flashy. If you are looking for a calmer, more peaceful wildlife experience, this may be the perfect fit. Many of Tennessee's rivers are home to a plethora of birds. Some birds you may see are bald eagles, blue herons, and ospreys. While you are out on the water, you may even catch sight of an otter or a beaver, too. Schedule an afternoon ride down the river, bring your kids and the binoculars, and enjoy the beauty that nature has to offer.

9. Spot Moose In Rocky Mountain National Park

This national park in Colorado is one of the best places to experience wildlife in the US. While moose are incredibly common here, they are not the only wildlife that you will find here. Visitors also often report seeing animals like elk or mountain goats during their travels. Not to mention it boasts excellent birdwatching opportunities. The park's elevation zone allows different types of wildlife to thrive that you may not see anywhere else. Add that to the stunning scenery, and you have a truly incredible trip.

10. Watch Orcas In Washington's Waterways

Finally, if you are an avid lover of sea creatures, then Washington is the place you want to go. Both Olympic National Park and the San Juan Islands are considered some of the best places to see marine mammals in the US. While there, you stand a great chance of seeing orcas, otters, harbor seals, sea lions, and whales. There are even designated hikes nearby called "whale trails" that provide the best vantage points for whale watching. However, if you prefer to be up close and personal, book a boat tour.