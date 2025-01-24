Best New Hunting Rifles From SHOT 2025

As SHOT Show ends today, it may be worth taking a peak at some of the best new hunting rifles, which were highlighted throughout the week.

SHOT Show itself is quite the spectacle. This year, the convention started on January 21st, and wraps up today - January 24th. Las Vegas played host once again, and plenty of fun things happened throughout the convention's four days. With that in mind, let's take a look at three of the best new hunting rifles that made quite the splash over the last several days.

Three Of The Best New Hunting Rifles From The 2025 SHOT Show

First, the new Smith & Wesson 1854 .357 Magnum is certainly worth mentioning. The firearm is described by American Hunter as "smooth handling." Notably, the rifle is another release of the 1854 lever action rifle, but it is not the first. American Hunter made the point that the rifle is the "little brother of the 1854 .44 Magnum and .45 Colt," both of which have been on the market from Smith & Wesson for some time. Importantly, this brand new .357 Magnum lever action rifle is available in two styles. One style includes a black polymer stock, which is paired with stainless steel metalwork. Likewise, the rifle can be purchased with a walnut stock with black Armornite finish. A gun enthusiast would certainly be happy with either choice.

Another new rifle that was popular at SHOT comes from Citadel. The new AD500 is an old-school autoloader. Such a style of rifle used to be pretty darn popular in the deer woods. Be them carrying Remington's 742, or Winchester's Model 100, plenty of old-timing whitetail hunters held autoloaders in their hands each fall. And now, with the new Citadel AD500, the autoloading rifle may be set to become mighty popular once more.

Finally, the Sauer 505, was quite the eye catcher at SHOT 2025. The bolt action rifle is said to be designed for "discerning hunters." Moreover, the rifle is safe, smooth, and really does look the part of a fantastic firearm. The Sauer 505 is available in chamberings ranging from .222 Remington to .375 H&H Magnum. Notably, the Sauer 505 comes by way of German engineering, and that too may be a selling point for potential buyers in today's rifle market.