Beloved Father Killed In Devastating Alaska Mudslide That Injured Three Others

A devastating mudslide killed a father in Alaska and injured several others. The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 25, in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

Following the tragedy, officials released a joint statement posted to Facebook.

"Friends, is with a heavy heart we relay that a landslide in the city has taken a life. Caused several injuries. Damaged homes. And impacted our community," borough mayor Rodney Dial wrote. "As we work through this, please keep the affected families in your prayers. And know we will do everything we can to recover from this event as quickly as possible and help those in need."

Likewise, officials say that they have never seen a mudslide of this magnitude before.

"In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude," city mayor David Kiffer also added. "With the slides we have seen across the region, there is clearly a region-wide issue that we need to try to understand with the support of our State geologist. The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking. And my heart goes out to those who lost their homes."

The mudslide injured three people and also killed one. The city announced that Sean Griffin, a Ketchikan native, died in the natural disaster. He had been working for the city's public works team for almost two decades. In a strange twist of irony, Griffin wasn't even supposed to be working. He agreed to help during his time off.

Mudslide Kills Father

"Sean and another team member were clearing stormwater drains when they were caught in the landslide," Ketchikan officials said in a statement. "Sean was a beloved husband, father, son, neighbor, and coworker," Ketchikan officials said. "He spent his life serving his family and his community. ... He started as a solid waste collector, moved up to solid waste facility operator, then to streets maintenance technician, and finally promoted to senior maintenance technician. "

"Sean is remembered for his dedication, positive spirit, and unwavering devotion to his family, his friends, and to the community," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state of emergency for the area near the mudslide.

"This afternoon I verbally declared a disaster declaration for the landslide that struck Ketchikan earlier today," Dunleavy's post on X read. "All state agencies are directed to provide whatever assistance is needed. My thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Ketchikan tonight."