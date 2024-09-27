Bear Slaughters 35 Stray Dogs, Breaks Into Home And Kills Father And Son In Brutal Massacre

A father and son were mauled to death in Russia after a bear broke into their home on Monday.

According to NY Post, the victims were 87 and 56 years of age. Prior to the brown bear's attack on the men, the bear had killed 35 stray dogs at a nearby shelter. The beast is assumed to have been rabid.

According to the animal shelter's director, the dogs were chained inside kennels and couldn't escape when the massive bear entered the facility. The bear's tracks were identified at the gruesome scene after the disaster unfolded. Notably, the "wooden and flimsy" fence that surrounded the shelter was little resistance to the beast. The beast more than likely bypassed the fence and wandered inside the facility, without much trouble.

The shelter's director is named Olga Zamyshlyaeva, and she shared in a statement that the beast came into the facility in the cover of the night.

Tragically, the killing spree continued on the next day, and resulted in the death of the previously mentioned father and son.

Rabid Brown Bear in Russia Kills Son and Father in Killing Spree

Local police blocked the area and enforced a curfew after discovering the bear had murdered the father and son. Hunting inspectors were ordered to locate and execute the bear, as locals feared the animal would kill again.

In only a few hours, the bear was dead. The animal had been found and shot to death.

Sergey Aramilev, a renowned bear expert, believed the animal was either infected by rabies or wounded by hunters. Aramilev said that a "healthy bear would definitely not do this." Moreover, Aramilev continued on the say that a healthy critter would not even come close to a populated area. Furthermore, the bear was reported to be underwent, suggesting the critter had fallen ill.

All the evidence certainly points to a sick beast being to blame for a violent killing spree in Russia. The story is a sad one. Bears, especially big brown bears, are exceptionally dangerous animals. The dogs, father and son in Russia were all unlucky, in that the were nearby when the killer fell into such a violent behavior pattern.