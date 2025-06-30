Beachgoer Swimming In New Jersey Waters Gets Stabbed By Needlefish In Surprising Attack

Talk about an ouchie! A beachgoer got more than he bargained for after swimming at a New Jersey beach. He was stabbed in the leg while in the water in a suspected needlefish attack.

In the list of things to be afraid of in the water, a needlefish honestly didn't even make my list. But apparently, they're a hidden danger that we should be aware of. The Long Beach Township Police Department shared a press release about the startling incident. They said it happened on June 21 at the New Jersey 9th Street beach.

The beachgoer suffered a "minor leg injury" while swimming.

They wrote, "On June 21, 2025, at approximately 11:39 AM, the Long Beach Township Police Department was dispatched to the 19th Street beachfront in Barnegat Light to assist the Barnegat Light Beach Patrol with an injured swimmer. It was reported that an adult male sustained a minor leg injury while swimming near the 9th Street beach. The cause of the injury is currently unknown."

Needlefish Attack?

They continued, "Beach Patrol personnel transported the individual to the area of 19th Street, where they met with responding Long Beach Township Police officers and members of Barnegat Light First Aid. The male was subsequently transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of his injuries."

Although they suspect it was a needlefish, officials haven't officially confirmed the fish called the injury.

Speaking with the Courier-Post, Barnegat Light Beach Patrol Sgt. Hugh Shields says the beachgoer had a puncture wound on his calf. Meanwhile, another officer described the scene.

It's possible, based on the injur,y that a needlefish was to blame. A houndfish is also a suspect in the strange injury. Both are found in New Jersey waters during the summer months. That makes them the likely candidates. Fortunately, the beachgoer is going to be alright in this case.