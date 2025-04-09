Atlanta bystanders were surprised by quite the odd sight during their usual routine — a dead horse lying in the street. Not to kick a dead horse while it's down, but it's not something you usually come across during your commute.

This is especially true in a bustling metropolis like Atlanta.

"I find it very unusual to see any horse in downtown Atlanta, much less that situation," Laurie Wilson, a bystander, told WANF-TV. "I saw nothing as far as from a neglect standpoint. The horse looked very taken care of."

Meanwhile, police responded to the incident.

"We are aware of the tragic occurrence resulting in a deceased horse on Peachtree Street," the Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in a post on X shared Sunday, April 6. "We are currently reviewing the cameras with authorities including the Department of Agriculture."

Horse Dies

Following the discovery of the horse, authorities quarantined off the area for public safety while officials worked to remove the dead animal. "The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department are currently coordinating efforts to ensure the safe and respectful removal of the animal," the APD said in a statement.

Fortunately, they managed to contact the owner of the horse. They speculated that the animal experienced a medical emergency that caused it to collapse. However, others seem to disagree with this idea. "It is not unlikely that that could happen. And I say that unlikely, it can happen, but it is weird that it happened in downtown Atlanta, and then the horse is left lying there with no equipment," Wilson, a Cobb County rescue volunteer, said.

The owner had purchased the animal just 10 days prior from an auction in Tennessee. It's certainly an odd case, and I don't want to immediately jump to conclusions without more information. I think it's best to let authorities handle and investigate the matter. But it's certainly strange how a horse can collapse on a street in Atlanta. I wonder what the animal was doing there to begin with and what caused the tragic passing of the animal.