Army Sergeant Reunites With His Military Dog After Three Years Apart

An Army sergeant is reuniting with his former military dog three years after they were separated. It was a joyous reunion for 8-year-old Yyacob and Staff Sergeant Payton May. The two are moving forward with their next chapter.

"It just feels so nice to feel like we picked up right where we left off. I get my cuddle buddy back home. I get my person to hog my bed back, so I'm very excited about that," May said. "It has been really hard. It fills my heart to really see him again."

Military Dog Reunites With Handler

May had been pleading with the military for years to let him reunite with his military dog. The two served a 9 month tour of Iraq, scanning vehicles for explosives. During that time, they were together for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They even shared a twin-sized bed. However, May had to say goodbye in 2022 to his military dog. The military reassigned him to Joint Base San Antonio- Lackland in Texas. They reassigned Yyacob to New York.

"It was kinda heartbreaking, to be honest with you. 'Cause I've already built not only that work bond with him, I also built that personal bond," May recalled. "Having to spend a whole nine months seeing him every single day and then not seeing him ... It was really heartbreaking."

In the years after, the military dog struggled to adjust to his new handlers. As such, they couldn't certify him with a new handler and decided to allow him to retire three years early. May got American Humane to help organize their reunion over Thanksgiving.

"Obviously, being in the military, it's kind of hard to have to travel all the time to see your family," May explained. "So on the holidays, it's nice to have him, 'cause I have a piece of home with me. And actually, to me, having Yyacob back means I now have family home for the holidays with me as well."

May is still in the military. S0 he'll be traveling to Italy on deployment. But he plans to bring Yyacob with him.