Army Combat Veteran Describes Close Call With Moose In Wyoming Wilderness

An Army combat veteran had a life-changing experience when he encountered a moose in the Wyoming wilderness. Although it was a close call that could have been bad, the vet took nothing but positivity and inspiration from the experience.

Speaking with Cowboy State Daily, Purple Heart recipient Hank Ward described hunting in Wyoming. Although he is a Georgia native, he was able to go on a hunt in the state thanks to an organization called Vets 4 Huntn & Fishn. That group sponsored his first elk hunting trip in the great state. But the combat vet ended up coming across something much larger while out in the wilderness.

Moose Encounters Hunter In Wild

He saw a young bull moose. The animal got so close to him that it almost stepped on the hunter. Thankfully, the animal never even noticed that Ward was there. That year saw early snowstorms, which pushed the elk to lower elevation. So sadly Ward didn't get to bag an elk. But he did get to see a moose up close and personal.