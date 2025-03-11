Another Major Airport Issues Warning After Passenger Arrives With Highly Contagious Disease

Another major airport is issuing a warning for those who've recently visited. They warn that travelers may have exposed themselves to a highly contagious disease.

We're talking about the measles, which seems to be having a bit of an outbreak this year. A passenger who traveled through Washington Dulles International Airport tested positive for the virus. It has been a bad year for DC airports. As such, they potentially put their fellow travelers at risk of contracting the respiratory disease. The passenger was traveling at the airport in Terminal A on March 5. They were in the baggage claim area as well.

Travelers at the airport could have been exposed to the virus. Additionally, officials warned patients who visited the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department could have also been exposed. This would have been on March 7 from 3:30pm to 7:30pm, according to the report.

Airport And Measles Scare

It's the third measles case at an international airport. Previously, a case popped up in Los Angeles as well as JFK in New York. So far, there have been 222 cases of the measles in America in 2025. Most of these people didn't get vaccinated against the virus. Experts believe that falling vaccination rates are to blame.

Following the scare at JFK airport, officials issued a warning about what you should do if you were exposed. Monitoring your symptoms is very important to avoid further exposure to others.

It said, "Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. Consult with their health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization if they have not had measles infection. Or received the measles immunization previously. Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant. Have an infant (child under the age of 1 year old). Have a weakened immune system. And/or are not vaccinated."

It continued, "Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash, cough, congestion or runny nose, or red watery eyes (conjunctivitis) from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop). If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately."