Animal Refuge Accused Of Abuse After Allegedly Spraying Elderly Black Bear With High-Pressure Water Hose

An animal refuge is drawing backlash and controversy after a video surfaced of workers allegedly spraying elderly bear with a high-pressure water hose.

A video surfaced of workers spraying Honey the Bear with a hose to get the animal to move. Advocacy group Humane Long Island claims that workers sprayed the elderly bear to get it to move. The video showed the animal facing the wall as it was being sprayed. The advocacy group claimed that there was more than 100 sick animals in its care.

The video allegedly happened at the Holtsville Ecology Center on July 6, 2022

"Come on Honey," a woman says in the video. "Wanna go in?" In defense of the center, Daniel Losquadro denied any allegations of abuse.

"People are entitled to their own opinion but they're not entitled to their own facts," he told The New York Post. He explained that they sprayed the bear after she was out in 105-degree heat.

Elderly Black Bear Video

"The only time that is done is if we have concerns about her health. And wellbeing and she wouldn't move on her own. If she didn't want to go inside it would at least cool her off," he said. "The only time we would ever wet her down was if she was hot. And if she wasn't going into the shade so we would cool her down, that's all."

Meanwhile, the Department of Environmental Conservation began investigating the complaints.

"Superintendent Losquadro told the New York Post his department 'categorically denies' ever spraying Honey with a hose, however, Instagram video from Holtsville Ecology Site employee Kristin Layer documents this cruel harassment as if a funny joke," Humane Long Island President John Di Leonardo told the Brookhaven town council.

"I ask you today to work with us to retire the animals at Holtsville Ecology Site to reputable sanctuaries where they can live a more natural life. A highway department's budget should be going to fixing potholes. Not funding a menagerie on top of a garbage dump," he added.

According to the human advocacy group, the bear suffered from rotten teeth and urinary tract infections and suffered. The organization alleges that the bear lost use of its rear last month before being euthanized.