Angry Locals Attack "Lost" Tribe In Scotland That Includes Missing Texas Woman

That "lost" tribe in Scotland is back in the news. Previously, I reported that a missing Texas woman was found living with the tribe in the woods of Scotland.

Well, now locals apparently want them gone. A violent incident with locals in Jedburgh led to allegedly thrown rocks and torn down tents. This comes after locals expressed frustrations with the Kingdom of Kubala and its members. The tribe is three and includes Jean Gasho, who identifies as Queen Nandi of the North, her husband, Kofi Offeh, and Kaura Taylor, a missing Texas woman who serves as their handmaiden.

Unidentified locals reportedly approached the tribe and threatened them.

"This is a rapist cult and I will always stick to that," one said.

"You're an absolute f-king idiot. You're delusional," another shouted.

Gasho claims this is only the latest brush with locals and the tribe.

Tribe Vs Locals

"I'm sitting here in my tent, well not my tent, but rather the tent of my Lord Husband Atehene of the North. In the last hour Jedburgh Edomite children came to throw rocks at us, one came through the tent," she wrote on Facebook on Sept. 1.

The tribe has garnered controversy for living in the woods of the area.

"We live a very simple life of returning to innocence," King Atehene said. "We connect to nature. We connect to the trees around us. We get grounded every morning. We bathe in the springwater. We are living a simple life of relying daily on the creator for food, shelter and clothing. We live in a tent without walls, but we are not afraid of anyone, for we have the protection of the creator, Yahowah."

He continued, "Many people do not have the eyes to see and the ears to hear. They see things and they judge without understanding. This includes the government of Great Britain, who say that culture and religion is tolerant in Great Britain, but the Kingdom of Kubala has suffered trials and tribulations at the hands of authorities, who do not understand or tolerate. But the Kingdom of Kubala cannot be destroyed, for we are helped by the creator of the heavens and the earth, our God. Until then, no one will be able to destroy the Kingdom of Kubala."