He said, "Everybody knows they're obsessed with tea but it goes much deeper than that.  You can't just make a British person a cup of tea and call it a day. Some people like it with milk. Some people like it without milk.  Some people have to have a tea a certain color." He made the mistake of microwave tea for a friend. He said they almost "had a heart attack."

Sounds a bit like Southerners and their sweet tea. Another thing is, "'A lot of people call dinner, tea. That confused me but moving on."

The other thing that really confused the poor American is that UK electrical sockets have a switch to turn them on and off. He said, "For most of the sockets, you can switch them on and off. I plug my phone in at night and I wake up and my phone's completely dead because I forgot to switch the socket on."