If you thought there wasn't much difference between the U.S. and U.K. then think again. An American traveler is documenting his experience living in London and reveals that it is more different than you might think.
TikToker 'kjordyyy' is sharing his experiences of living in London. Keep in mind that this is is just one person's thoughts and experiences, and it isn't meant to be an overall critique of the country. But the American traveler admitted some things were just very confusing for him to understand when he got over there.
He explained, "As an American living in London, British social interactions are so difficult to understand. I was on the Tube the other day and I couldn't help but notice that everyone was aggressively avoiding eye contact with each other. Eye contact is strictly off limits."
American Very Confused
He also said that people in the U.K. are big party animals. The American said that the weekend is a big part of social interactions.
He explained, "The funny thing is once the weekend comes they completely transform into party animals. For Brits, this is one of the most important events of the week." He also said that after-work drinks on Thursday are very common.
Speaking of drinks, the influencer said, "Pints are practically the size of small swimming pools [in the UK] compared to what we have back in the States."
Outside of beer, the American had some trouble understanding the British obsession with tea.
He said, "Everybody knows they're obsessed with tea but it goes much deeper than that. You can't just make a British person a cup of tea and call it a day. Some people like it with milk. Some people like it without milk. Some people have to have a tea a certain color." He made the mistake of microwave tea for a friend. He said they almost "had a heart attack."
Sounds a bit like Southerners and their sweet tea. Another thing is, "'A lot of people call dinner, tea. That confused me but moving on."
The other thing that really confused the poor American is that UK electrical sockets have a switch to turn them on and off. He said, "For most of the sockets, you can switch them on and off. I plug my phone in at night and I wake up and my phone's completely dead because I forgot to switch the socket on."