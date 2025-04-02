If you thought there wasn't much difference between the U.S. and U.K. then think again. An American traveler is documenting his experience living in London and reveals that it is more different than you might think.

TikToker 'kjordyyy' is sharing his experiences of living in London. Keep in mind that this is is just one person's thoughts and experiences, and it isn't meant to be an overall critique of the country. But the American traveler admitted some things were just very confusing for him to understand when he got over there.

He explained, "As an American living in London, British social interactions are so difficult to understand. I was on the Tube the other day and I couldn't help but notice that everyone was aggressively avoiding eye contact with each other. Eye contact is strictly off limits."

American Very Confused

He also said that people in the U.K. are big party animals. The American said that the weekend is a big part of social interactions.

He explained, "The funny thing is once the weekend comes they completely transform into party animals. For Brits, this is one of the most important events of the week." He also said that after-work drinks on Thursday are very common.

Speaking of drinks, the influencer said, "Pints are practically the size of small swimming pools [in the UK] compared to what we have back in the States."

Outside of beer, the American had some trouble understanding the British obsession with tea.