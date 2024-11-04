Alligator Owner Warns Pet Owners That P'Nut The Squirrel's Fate Should Be A Warning For All

"P'Nut," the squirrel who was confiscated from his owner in New York, and then euthanized by the state, has made waves across the internet. In the wake of the story, a former alligator owner has used the opportunity to offer a grave warning to all who are willing to listen.

Notably, P'Nut was seized from his owner, Mark Longo, in New York. Along with P'Nut, Longo also had his pet raccoon taken from his as well. Both critters were killed and tested for rabies, after being taken from Longo's home. The story had many sharing their opinions over the weekend. Particularly, one New York man has a unique outlook on the situation.

Tony Cavallaro had his pet alligator, known as "Albert," taken from his New York residence earlier this year. Like Longo, Cavallaro had his pet taken by state officials. Albert the alligator was not killed after being seized. Rather, the reptile was shipped to an "adventure park" in Texas. The alligator has remained in the park, although Cavallaro has spent months fighting the Department of Environmental Conservation to have the critter placed in a sanctuary that Cavallaro trusts.

Cavallaro did not hold back from sharinf his thoughts, after hearing that the same DEC who was behind Albert's confiscation also led the charge on Longo's pets.

Former Alligator Owner Expresses Frustration With DEC In Wake Of P'Nut The Squirrel's Death

Cavallaro told the NY Post on Sunday that he believes there is a "bigger plan behind all this." Specifically, Cavallaro believes that the government is "going after innocent people to see how far they can get away with us." Such a warning is not necessarily to be taken lightly.

Certainly, Cavallaro is uniquely positioned to share his thoughts on the situation, as he also had a pet confiscated. Of course, many may argue that keeping a pet alligator in a New York residence is a tough sell. Regardless, Cavallaro's message is one to be considered.

What exactly is the role of the DEC in a situation like Longo's? Was P'Nut's death warranted? Such questions may not have easy answers, but they are worth asking.