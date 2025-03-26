Airline Passenger Describes Every Flyer's Worst Nightmare — A Dog That Wouldn't Stop Barkin For 8 Hours

When you're flying, you likely want things to be peaceful and quiet. But one airline passenger recently described one of the worst nightmares — a barking dog.

Not just a barking dog, but a dog that won't stop barking for eight hours. I can barely stand the 20-minute car ride with mine yapping in the back. But one passenger had to deal with it all the way from Paris to Newark, New Jersey.

In the r/unitedairlines forum on Reddit, one passenger described their experience.

"I have never experienced anything like this. It woke everyone up, it yapped nonstop from about an hour into the flight. I went to the back to go to the bathroom and it sounded like it was barking in my ear," the post read. Although the flight attendant tried to help, ultimately the dog wouldn't shut up.

"It was quickly apparent that the dog was WAY too big for the carrier, it could not stand up. Or even lay down comfortably without the expansion panel open (they were)," the post continued.

Dog Barking Vs Passenger

The passenger said the dog owner was delusional. "The dog was barking and scrambling to the point that the bag was flipping over. The lady did not care at all and when the flight attendant told her the dog was too big, her response was, 'no he's not.' It was crazy," said the post. "What is wrong with people that they would do that to their pet."

The passenger's contempt for the dog drew plenty of responses from fellow commenters.

"More importantly, how did they allow the dog to board in the first place," commented one user.

"If the dog was wedged into a carrier that was too small, that should have been reported to authorities to handle on landing for cruelty," another person wrote.

"Should have been handled at the gate before take off. What a fail," another person wrote.

"Poor dog. I can't imagine how cruel that woman is to do that to her pet," another wrote.

And another wrote, "I'm surprised the attendants allowed the dog on in a carrier too small for the dog. Especially for that long of a flight."