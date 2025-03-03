Airline Files Bankruptcy And Cancels All Flights At Airport, Leaving Travelers Stranded

An airline has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and had to make some tough decisions. That includes canceling all of its flights to one airport. That airport would be Orland International Airport, and the airline was Silver Airways.

The only problem is that the airline abruptly canceled all the flights. This left many travelers stranded over the weekend when they found their flights to and from the airport had been axed. This comes after Silver Airlines filed for bankruptcy in December.

"We want to share an important step Silver Airways has taken to ensure a sustainable future for our company. Today, we voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. This decision will allow us to secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring that will strengthen our position as a competitive airline, ultimately benefiting you—our valued customers.," the company wrote in a press release in December.

Airline Cancels Flights

At the time, the airline promised that it would honor any tickets bought for the airline. Silver also insisted that the bankruptcy wouldn't affect its day to day business. People could even continue to buy tickets for Silver.

It's statement read:

?"All tickets remain valid, and we will continue operating as usual

?You can book flights with Silver through our website or any other channel

?United and JetBlue customers, including loyalty program members, will experience no disruptions to their bookings or services

?Tickets purchased through any other airline or agency will be honored."

What changed between then and now is unknown. Silver Airways was the 27th biggest airline out of 44 at Orlando International Airport. One frustrated traveler took to social media to vent about the airline.

They wrote, "@silver_airways, why is the world can't you inform travelers of a cancelled flight? And now a severely delayed flight? But for being proactive travelers, we wouldn't know a thing. I should've done better to protect my time because I won't get this weekend back w our son."

They continued, "Probably like any other frustrated traveler, I have a long list of ways you can do better @silver_airways. Thank goodness for the kind people with @AmericanAir. Sunk costs ^, but minimizing any additional and unnecessary lost time."