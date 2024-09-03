After 37 Years, Arizona Couple Visits Every National Park. Here's Their Favorite

How impressive is their goal? Well, according to the National Park Service, there are only 63 parks. However, the NPS also commemorates monuments, memorials, parkways, trails, reserves, and rivers as well. In total, there are 430 NPS places across the country. In order to hit them all, the Arizona couple had to travel nearly everywhere including Hawaii and Alaska.

That's just for the time being. The NPS may create new places in the future as well. The Arizona couple traveled in nearly every manner you can think of. They flew small seaplanes and helicopters, and traveled thousands of miles. They also hiked, rafted, and bicycled to complete their goal. It's basically a romantic version of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles!

Finally, in August, they visited t. Croix Island International Historic Site in Calais, Maine. That brought the end to their journey. "You may ask why have they done this? Kathleen joked: 'Never give my husband a list!' But seriously, they believe that it is just a wonderful way to explore the country, taking you to places that you might have never considered going to visit."

As far as their favorites go, Kathleen's favorite places are Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Virginia and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana. Meanwhile, Darryl said his favorite place was Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve in Alaska.