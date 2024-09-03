After 37 Years, Arizona Couple Visits Every National Park. Here's Their Favorite

One Arizona couple accomplished a dream for many hikers, travelers, and lovers of the great outdoors. They've visited every national park in the United States. It just took them 37 years to finish.
Darryl and Kathleen Toupkin made it a mission to go to every national park in the country. The Arizona couple visited their first park together 37 years ago when they went to the Mesa Verde National Park in New Mexico. In 2004, they decided to actively pursue the goal. They traveled across country in a tent trailer. They also began going to parks during other travels as well.
How impressive is their goal? Well, according to the National Park Service, there are only 63 parks. However, the NPS also commemorates monuments, memorials, parkways, trails, reserves, and rivers as well. In total, there are 430 NPS places across the country. In order to hit them all, the Arizona couple had to travel nearly everywhere including Hawaii and Alaska.
Arizona Couple Reveals Favorite
That's just for the time being. The NPS may create new places in the future as well. The Arizona couple traveled in nearly every manner you can think of. They flew small seaplanes and helicopters, and traveled thousands of miles. They also hiked, rafted, and bicycled to complete their goal. It's basically a romantic version of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles!
Finally, in August, they visited t. Croix Island International Historic Site in Calais, Maine. That brought the end to their journey. "You may ask why have they done this? Kathleen joked: 'Never give my husband a list!' But seriously, they believe that it is just a wonderful way to explore the country, taking you to places that you might have never considered going to visit."
As far as their favorites go, Kathleen's favorite places are Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Virginia and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana. Meanwhile, Darryl said his favorite place was Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve in Alaska.
"The Toupkins welcome this and appreciate everything that the National Park Service and their partners do," the news release said. "They look forward to continuing their journey, revisiting old favorites and visiting new national park units as they arise."