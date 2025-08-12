Adventure Influencer Couple Dies in Tragic Off-Roading Freak Accident

An adventure influencer couple has tragically died in an off-roading freak accident. They had been vacationing around British Columbia when they passed away.

Influencer couple Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans used their YouTube channel Toyota World Runners to share their travel adventures with followers. On the page they wrote, "Matthew and Stacey built the worlds first Land Cruiser Chinook in 100 days. Now set off on their journey to drive the Pan American and beyond - this is their story about the adventure, the personal growth, and choosing to LIVE life and create a legacy community of people who are seekers of the unknown."

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the influencer couple passed away on August 7. The two crashed while driving off-road. The Kaslo Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to the crash.

Mark Jennings-Bates, a manager with Kaslo SAR, said, "So it was on a forestry road, somewhere in the mountains, and quite a long ways north in the valley up towards ... the village of Trout Lake [in the West Kootenay region of southeastern B.C.]."

Influencer Couple Dies

"Our teams were able to get to them efficiently. It's a long journey, but they got there efficiently," he also added. "So that was very, very helpful. And of course that means that the helicopter pilot could also fly straight to the destination with confidence that he was going to find them."

Sadly, both of the influencer couple died due to their injuries. One passed away at the scene and the other later at the hospital.

Tourout's mom, Colleen, mourned their loss on Facebook

She wrote, "With unimaginable heartache, the families of Matthew Peter Yeomans and Stacey Tourout would like to advise that we lost them both, tragically succumbing to injuries in an off-road accident on Aug 7, 2025 in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia that they loved so much."

"Please keep us and them in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating end to an amazing Love Story. They are together forever as we knew they would always be," she also added.

The influencer couple last posted to social media just days ago. They had been enjoying themselves, writing, "Really just soaking up all of these Vancouver island summer juices. Our first summer in a few years where we get to experience the seasons change and the joy the sun brings us soggy rainforest dogs as we come out of hiding."