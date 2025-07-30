Actor Collapses And Dies On Beach After Falling Unwell After Swim

Actor Alon Aboutboul, known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Snowfall, has sadly passed away. The actor died after falling unwell while on a beach.

He collapsed and died on HaBonim Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. According to the Jerusalem Post, the actor fell unconscious and died after going for a swim. He complained about feeling unwell before his collapse. Paramedics were unable to revive him.

"It happened in an instant. He went into the water and everything seemed perfectly fine," one beachgoer told Ynet, translated via The Evening Standard. "After a few minutes, he suddenly came out of the water, approached people and said he wasn't feeling well, and then they called for help. Everyone was really scared. He came out of the water and collapsed on the beach. Everyone wanted to help, and they recognized who it was when he came out of the water. This is a terrible tragedy here this morning, everyone here is in shock."

Actor Collapses And Dies

Following the death of the actor, Shelly Aloni, CEO of the talent agency that represented the star, said, "Alon Aboutboul, a father, a man, an actor, an artist, and above all, our beloved longtime friend, passed away this morning. Alon, I love you."

In another tribute, his manager Mark Teitelbaum mourned his death.

"Alon was a brilliant actor, a true artist, an Israeli icon ... but more importantly, he was a loving father of his four children and a dear friend of mine and many others," Teitelbaum told THR. "He possessed both a moral and spiritual clarity that is rare to find. As you might imagine, his family is in shock. He will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing."