"Absolute Tragedy": 19-Year-Old College Student Found Dead on Colorado National Park Cliff A Week After Going Missing

Not every missing person's case has a happy ending, and sadly this is one of those times where things end badly. 19-year-old college student Dallas Roberts is dead. Authorities located his body a week after he went missing in Colorado's Gunnison National Park.

Authorities announced the sad news. Roberts had been missing since October 28. He was last spotted in "the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park area."

"It's an absolute tragedy," Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard told McClatchy News. Search and rescue crews have been combing the park, looking for Roberts.

College Student Dies

They initially found his car "crashed 150 feet off the road and down a hill" in the park on Oct. 28. However, Roberts himself was missing. He was reportedly in a high-speed crash before his death.

"The family is quite concerned as well. They've been trying to do searches on their own too. They've been very cooperative in trying to find Mr. Roberts," Lillard said at the time. "We're gravely concerned because of the extremely cold weather."

Unfortunately for Roberts, park rangers weren't able to immediately respond to his situation following the crash. They had been on the North Rim of Gunnison at the time. It appears that the college student may have went looking for help. Sadly, he was unable to locate it in time. Authorities are unsure of the exact cause of the college student's death at this time. They will be further investigating the matter.

Search and rescue used a cadaver dog to try to locate the missing college student. They found one of his sweaters about half a mile from the crash a few days later. Ultimately, drones helped assist in locating Roberts. They located his body laying in some bushes. It was 200 feet beneath a bench, off the side of a granite cliff.

Roberts attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He also had family in Montrose as well. Authorities are still piecing together exactly what happened to the college student. But it will be little comfort to his family as they struggle to deal with their grief at his loss.