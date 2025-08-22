A Very Tiny Fish Just Shut Down An Entire Beach: Why Officials Take Blue Dragon Spotting So Seriously

You wouldn't think a very tiny fish could shut down an entire beach, but that's just how seriously officials take a blue dragon sighting. Officials shut down the beaches of Guardamar del Segura in the Alicante province of Spain on Wednesday.

Someone spotted two blue dragons, or Glaucus atlanticus, in the waters off the shore. As a result, officials forbid swimming in the area. José Luis Sáez, the mayor of Guardamar del Segura, announced on X the closure. He wrote, "RED Flag on the beaches of Guardamar BATHING PROHIBITED after the appearance on Playa Vivers of two specimens of Glaucus atlanticus, known as Blue Dragon."

Officials collected the two blue dragons, which measure only four centimeters. So what's the deal with them? Well, they're highly venomous with tentacles that have stinging cells. As a result, you shouldn't touch a blue dragon fish even if you have gloves on, explains the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

If you do get stung, prepare for a host of nasty symptoms.

Blue Dragon Stings

"Notify lifeguards or authorities. If stung, rinse with salt water and go to a first aid station or health center. These are poisonous specimens, and their bite causes nausea, pain, and vomiting," he said.

Local police in Guardamar del Segura also spoke out about the dangerous blue dragon fish. They urged for local citizens to practice extreme caution to avoid getting stung.

"Contact with this marine animal can be dangerous and cause painful skin burns. We ask residents and visitors to follow the instructions, exercise extreme caution, and avoid direct contact with specimens that may appear on the sand," their statement said in part.

It's great to see the officials trying to protect people.

On Thursday, Sáez announced on X that things have de-escalated. He wrote, "YELLOW flag on the beaches of Guardamar following the closure of the special surveillance operation, due to the presence of two Blue Dragon specimens. Municipal services, police, and lifeguards remain attentive to the evolution of the situation."

However, police still warned to practice caution.

"Take care of your safety and that of others. Enjoy the beach responsibly," the department advised.