I guess it's true that you never know who your neighbors are. A quiet small fishing town was hiding one of the U.S. most wanted terrorists in plain sight.

After more than 20 years on the run, the FBI tacked down the wanted terrorist in a Wales forest. 46-year-old Daniel Andreas San Diego has been on the list of most wanted terrorists after detonating two bombs in San Francisco in 2003. The explosive devices went off on Emeryville campus that summer

Authorities located the second bomb, but they were unable to defuse it before it blew up. Fast forward to September, a bomb wrapped in nails blew up at an anutrional products plant. Authorities believe San Diego is behind the crimes, but he vanished in 2003. Now, with the help of the National Crime Agency and North Wales Police, the alleged terrorist was caught.

San Diego was living in a rural area of a small fishing town. They've begun the process to bring him back to the United States. The capture brings to end a 20 plus year manhunt for the wanted terrorist. Now, he will return to America to face his crimes. San Diego was apparently an avid sailor and likely used these skills to evade capture.

Wanted Terrorist

U.S. officials are weighing in on the capture and what it means.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: 'There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way. Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years... shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable."

Meanwhile, an NCA spokesperson confirmed that they captured the terrorist in Wales.

An NCA spokesperson said: "On Monday 25 November 2024, officers from the National Crime Agency, supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police, arrested Daniel Andreas San Diego, aged 46, in the Conwy area of Wales, at the request of the US authorities. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today (26 November) as extradition proceedings began. He was remanded in custody."