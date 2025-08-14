9 Children Injured After School Bus Flips Off the Road Into The Brush

At least nine children were injured after a school bus flipped off the road in Austin, Texas. The vehicle had been carrying more than 40 people when it wrecked.

The Travis County Emergency Services District confirmed the crash on August 13. The school bus had belonged to the Leander Independent School District. It had been driving on Nameless Road near Honeycomb Lane when it flipped and crashed into the brush.

Chillingly, this happened on the first day of the new school year. Nine students, as well as the bus drive,r were injured in the crash and needed medical treatment and evaluation.

The Travis County ESD press release reads, "This afternoon, a Leander ISD school bus carrying 43 individuals was involved in a rollover accident on Nameless Road near Honeycomb Lane. Injuries & Medical Response: Nine students and the bus driver were transported to local medical facilities for evaluation and treatment. Reunification Efforts: A reunification center was quickly established at Round Mountain Church, where the remaining 33 students are being safely reunited with their families."

School Bus Crashes

They also wrote, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the multiple emergency response agencies who assisted, including: Leander Fire Department

Cedar Park Fire Department

Pflugerville Fire (Travis County ESD 2)

Austin-Travis County EMS

STAR Flight

The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We will continue to support the families and all those impacted."

Officials also believe a curve in the road may have led to the school bus flipping and rolling off the road. The vehicle was severely damaged in the resulting wreck. Superintendent of the Leander Independent School District, Bruce Gearing, spoke out about the crash. He also said the driver had been well-experienced in driving the school bus.

"This part of our Leander ISD family has been through so much already this summer with the floods and this tragedy this afternoon is really breaking our hearts," he told the outlet. "We want each of those students and their families to know that our prayers are with them, our thoughts are with them, and we will do everything that we can in our power to support them."

It's the third school bus crash in three days in Texas.