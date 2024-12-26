88-Year-Old Completes Three-Month Hike On Appalachian Trail For Great Cause

An 88-year-old surprised the world as he completed a three-month hike on the Appalachian Trail. Not only did he complete this incredible feat, but he did so for a great cause.

88-Year-Old Amazes The World By Completing The Appalachian Trail

Bill Kingrea has a lot more than scenic views on his mind. This 88-year-old completed a three-month hike to help raise awareness for those in need. WTVR CBS 6 News reports that Kingrea completed the 100-mile hike along the Appalachian Trail to raise money for Hope Distributed. The nonprofit in Virginia helps those who are struggling with hunger by providing them with food, clothes, and a little bit of hope.

According to their website, in their local area, "1 in 10 people struggle with hunger, and 1 in six are children." This incredible hike coined the name "Hike for Hope" and helped Kingrea raise money for the nonprofit and combat the grief of losing his wife. By the end of his three-month hike, the 88-year-old raised $5,000 for Hope Distributed.

Not His First Rodeo

He told WTVR, "I feel very fortunate that I am in good health." He continued that he currently does not take any medications and has no serious health issues. In fact, his outstanding health is one of the reasons that he chose to take on this endeavor. According to Hope Distributed website "68% [of people struggling] choose between paying for medicine and food." Having to make that difficult decision of purchasing life-saving medicine or food to sustain you must be nearly impossible to make.

While this feat is incredible, it is not out of the ordinary for Kingrea. For his 80th birthday he took a hot air balloon ride. Additionally, when he turned 87 he decided to go down a zip line. Taking a three-month hike along the Appalachian Trail seems on par with his adventurous spirit. I cannot wait to see what he choses to do for his 89th birthday.

To see the progress and updates for this 88-year-old's incredible three-month hike check out his Hike For Hope Facebook Page.