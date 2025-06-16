81-Year-Old Retiree Reveals What It Is Really Like To Live On A Houseboat

Haven't you ever wanted to just live on the river in a houseboat? I mean it sounds like a pretty sweet deal, doesn't it? You don't even have to mow the grass. And each day, you can see different scenery. Sure, you might get a bit seasick if you have motion sickness. But I'm sure that's something you can overcome.

Well, one 81-year-old retiree is living that dream. Cheryl Fellenz decided to sell her house and buy a houseboat off the coast of southern Maryland. Speaking with Business Insider, she explained why she's now living the dream and doing better than ever.

She said, "The idea of living on a houseboat felt like serendipity. I retired at 51 from my teaching career as a reading specialist. I had never been a boater or a boat captain or anything, but one day in 2009, a couple of friends were in my living room talking about this funky Washington DC boat yard down M Street. My spirit was attracted to that. When I drove down by the water and saw those boats at the marinas, I was like 'Oh, yeah, I'm doing this.'"

Living On A Houseboat

So she decided to sell her current property and buy a $80,000 houseboat. It's the best decision that she's ever made. Despite her house quite literally floating on the water, she keeps a regular routine.

She explained, "I live an alternative lifestyle. I don't have children and I'm not married. But I have my routine: I go to the gym, I fill up a few gallons of fresh water at a natural spring off Route 488, I cook on my hot plate or grill, and I run my errands. I also teach a few local children how to read. I don't charge the families anything, but it gives me a sense of purpose. Even though I'm at this later stage of my life, I still can say, 'oh, I have something to do today.'"

Ultimately, having a houseboat is an adventure that she wouldn't trade for anything.

She said, "The houseboat has absolutely been an adventure for me. When I moved in all those years ago, the DC-area had a giant snowstorm. It was like a foot above my knees. I had to shovel the dock, about the length of a football field, but I felt so proud of myself. I felt so alive. I literally think living here keeps me young."

Being on the vessel allows her to embrace nature and the outdoors.