7-Foot Alligator Attacks And Bites 84-Year-Old Woman Walking Her Dog

Walking your dog shouldn't land you in the hospital. But sadly for one elderly woman, she lived in Florida and came across an angry (or hungry) alligator. The animal aggressively attacked and bit the 84-year-old woman while she was out walking her dog.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed that the incident happened in a North Fort Myers neighborhood on Thursday evening. According to the Fort Meyers News-Press, the alligator attacked the woman while she was with her dog. Both authorities as well as first responders came to the woman's aid and transported her to a local hospital.

At this time, we're not quite sure how serious her injuries are and what the road to recovery looks like. But authorities describe her injuries as significant. FWC spokesperson Bradley Johnson said the beat bit her on her right leg. She also suffered injuries to her arms. The animal was 7-foot, 3-inches in length.

Alligator Attacks Woman

As for the dog, authorities say it was uninjured in the attack. Following the assault, authorities tracked down and euthanized the creature to avoid any future incidents. Mark Burlingham, who lived in the neighborhood, is the one who called 911 after the attack. He said he heard the scuffle between the creature and the woman. The woman started screaming for help.

He said, "I was outside, and I heard someone screaming." Sickenly, he said he saw her bones through her wound. He continued, "I ran down there ... and she was laying on the ground with her dog, and [she] said that the alligator came up to get the dog. She pulled the dog out of the way and the gator got her leg and arm and hand."

"He was a thick gator," Burlingham added. "She's lucky she didn't lose her life."

While alligator attacks make the news, attacks are relatively rare. Still, it's best to practice proper precautions. For one, you should stay away from bodies of water near dusk or evening. The creatures are nocturnal and more active during the evening. Likewise, just try to keep your distance in general. But be aware, that alligators can climb.