66 People Dead In Devastating Ski Resort Fire, At Least 51 Injured

Tragedy struck at a ski resort killing 66 people and injuring at least 51. A deadly fire broke out at a 12-story hotel at the resort. It's a terrifying situation for those trapped in the burning building.

The incident happened in northwestern Turkey. Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that 66 people died. Additionally, 51 people suffered injuries. But at this time, we're not sure how injured or what condition many of these people are. The fire happened at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu province's Koroglu Mountains.

"We are in deep pain," Yerlikaya told reporters, per the New York Post. "We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu confirmed that one person was in critical condition. Multiple others ended up at the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 234 guests staying at the ski resort hotel. Two people died after jumping out of the building in a flawed attempt to escape the flames.

66 People Dead In A Ski Resort

Some managed to escape the ski resort hotel by fastening sheets and blankets into ropes. Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the hotel, shared his point of view on the inferno. He had been asleep when the blaze started and woke to find the ski resort hotel on fire. He managed to make it out and helped to evacuate others.