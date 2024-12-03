64-Year-Old Grandmother May Have Fell Down 30-Foot Sinkhole While Looking For Cat

A massive search is underway for a 64-year-old grandmother in Pennsylvania. Authorities fear she may have fell down a 30-foot sinkhole in the area. The grandmother went out looking for her cat, but now her family and loved ones are looking for her instead.

Authorities confirmed that Elizabeth Pollard of Unity Township is missing. On Monday afternoon, Pollard went out with her 5-year-old granddaughter to look for her cat after it disappeared. But according to WPXI, the grandmother went missing herself.

Reporter Lauren Talotta wrote on social media about the situation, "A large search effort is underway for Elizabeth Pollard, 64, who state police say went missing from Unity Township as she was looking for her cat. Troopers tell us they believe she may have fallen in to a 30-foot sinkhole. Her five-year-old granddaughter was found in a car in the parking lot of Monday's Union Bar and Grille on Marguerite Road, not far from where Pollard was looking. We're live at 6:30 with the very latest from the staging area."

Sinkhole Search

Authorities located Pollard's young granddaughter safe and sound. They found her in her grandmother's vehicle at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle was parked near a large sinkhole. The ground had gave way behind Monday's Union Bar and Grille. Given the proximity to the opening, authorities are fearful she may have fell into the sinkhole.

Search and rescue crews have been combing the area around the sinkhole. They also have begun to dig and look for the grandmother in the crevice itself. However, there's been absolutely no sign of her. It's a baffling and potentially tragic case.

Her family confirmed that she and her granddaughter began searching for the cat around 3 p.m. However, they became worried when they didn't hear from her. They ended up reporting her missing around 1 a.m.

According to state police spokesperson Steve Limani, coal mining in the area likely caused the sinkhole. He theorizes that it's actually a part of a mine shaft. Police are hopeful they can find the grandmother safe and sound. The search is active. On Facebook, several people shared their thoughts and prayers.

One wrote, "That's so scary! Praying She's Found Safe!" Another wrote, "Prayers she is found safe." Yet another wrote, "Prayers she is found."