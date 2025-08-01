6-Year-Old Boy Bitten and 'Dragged into the Woods' by Wolf

A 6-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after being bitten and dragged into the woods by a wolf. The startling incident happened at a nature reserve in the Netherlands.

The boy had been visiting the area with his mom and sibling on July 30. However, according to U.K. newspaper The Times, the young boy was attacked by the animal and dragged through the forest.

"On Wednesday morning, July 30th, a child was bitten by a wolf (presumably Bram) and dragged into the woods," the statement read. "The child was with several adults and other children in the woods near the Pyramid of Austerlitz. While playing, the child was unexpectedly attacked by the wolf and dragged away."

Wolf Attacks Boy

The statement added, "Due to the prompt action of the adults present, who hit the wolf with a stick, the wolf released the child into the woods and ran away. The child was taken away by ambulance. The victim's condition is not yet known."

Fortunately, the boy is going to make a recovery. He needed stitches after experiencing bite wounds on his back as well as scratches and cuts. But he's since been released and gone home.

"I thought it was a playful dog running towards us and thought, Nice, I'll go and play,' " the boy's mother, Nynke, 41, told The Times. "But before I got there, I heard my eldest son screaming very loudly. He was jumped by the animal and dragged into the woods."

The mother is thankful that two men saved her son from the wolf.

She added, "There were two men with big sticks who beat the animal and eventually they got it off my son. I was in a state of total panic and grief."

Officials are urging hikers to stay on guard after the wofl attack.

Mayor Magda Jansen of the municipality of Woudenberg, also said in a statement, "Please heed this advice. Do not enter the forest with children. As an adult, you must also be very alert when entering the forest. Stay on the paths and, above all, do not enter the forest alone," per RTV Utrecht.