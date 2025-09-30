57-Year-Old Hunter Survives For Two Nights In Middle Of Colorado Snow Storm

A 57-year-old hunter is lucky to be alive after spending two nights in the middle of a Colorado snowstorm.

According to a press release by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), the hunter disappeared in the Rawah Wilderness on Monday, September 22.

The man had been hunting with a group when he got separated. They hadn't heard from him since early in the afternoon and were unable to locate him. Fortunately, the hunter had survival training thanks to the military and had a sleeping bag, water, and warm clothing. Using the man's cellphone, authorities attempted to find him. However, they were unable to get an exact location on the missing hunter using his cellular ping.

The weather played a crucial role. With things getting dark and weather nasty, efforts for a rescue had to be delayed. Rescue crews had to consider their own safety in the matter. Search and rescue didn't launch until the next day.

Hunter Survives Colorado Cold

"Searchers faced snowy, cold, and windy conditions, and air support was unavailable due to the weather," officials said in their statement. "After approximately 10 hours of extensive ground operations, the search was suspended for the night."

Weather once again delayed search and rescue until the next day thanks to snow and freezing temps. Fortunately, the missing hunter was able to call emergency services, who eventually found him.

"He was found to be in good health and credited his survival to staying calm, starting a fire, and using his sleeping bag and clothing to stay warm," the JCSO said. "The hunter ultimately survived two nights in the Rawah Wilderness during winter storm conditions."

Authorities then transported the missing hunter off the mountain. It's unclear if he needed medical attention. However, JCSO praised the search and rescue efforts. They wrote, "Their dedication, expertise, and teamwork, from ground teams and K9 units to air support and coordination across multiple agencies, were vital to bringing this search to a safe and successful conclusion."