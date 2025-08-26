5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Swept Into Storm Drain

In a tragic turn of events, a 5-year-old is clinging to life after getting swept away into a storm drain in Florida. A water main broke on Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota, sending a gush of water through the street.

According to ABC 7, the water main was located near Sarasota Christian School. A 5-year-old was playing in the street when the water flow hit her and forced her into the storm drain due to the strong current. She was dragged more than 100 yards into the drainage system. Fortunately, emergency services were able to locate the missing child.

They transported her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Meanwhile, Sarasota County Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Dorsey confirmed the dangers of the storm drain and how risky the rescue was.

"There's a tremendous amount of risk and danger," he added. Fortunately, they were able to quickly find her and started resuscitative efforts to revive her. "They happened to all be in the station, right place, right time. They were there very quickly."

Swept Into Storm Drain

A neighbor also spoke out about the girl getting swept into the storm drain.

"I heard that one of the neighbors' little girls was playing in the water and got swept down," she added to the outlet. "I can't fathom what they are going through right now. We are really praying, just really devastated for the family, but really praying for a miracle."

"My daughter is actually [a] friend of hers. And she asked if we would want to play in the water with them," the neighbor also continued. "And they would have, if they hadn't been going to Grandma's. Just devastating."

Meanwhile, another neighbor, Tom McGee, described the aftermath.

"I saw the ambulance come up with a stretcher, and they went to where the water main break was, and then they all went running down the street," he told Fox13 News.

The area where the water main and storm drain is located remains closed.

"There is currently a road closure due to a water main break in the 5400 block of Bahia Vista St. Sarasota County Public Works is currently on site addressing the issue," authorities confirmed. "Bahia Vista St. will be closed East and Westbound between Honore Ave. and Arcadia Ave. until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route."