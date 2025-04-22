5 Of The Most Surprising Dangerous Animals In America That Can And Will Kill You

Sure, Australia is full of dangerous critters and creatures that can be deadly. I'll take the deadliest spiders and snakes in the world for 100, Alex. But just because you live in America, doesn't mean you're out of danger. The United States has its fair share of dangerous animals. Sure, there are the obvious choices like grizzlies, alligators, and sharks (hello, shark capital of the world). But some dangers are surprising. Here are five of the most surprising, dangerous animals in America that can and will kill you.

5. Horses

Let's kick this shin-dig off with a cowboy yeehaw. Although horses have been used for transportation, work, and companionship for years, they can be dangerous in their own right. On average, horses kill anywhere from 20 to 100 people a year, depending on your estimates, according to Britannica. These deaths can range from falling off and getting trampled, crushed when a horse falls, or an old-fashioned kick to the face.

4. Cows

Speaking of livestock, cows aren't going to be outdone by horses. Although their body count per year is lower (20 to 22 deaths), they certainly rank higher on the surprising scale of dangerous animals. Cows may appear to be docile and a bit dimwitted, but they're also strong and powerful animals with sharp horns. Cattle can easily trample and crush and have been known to use their heads as a battering ram. Underestimate the humble cow, and you'll be Mufasa from The Lion King.

3. Dogs

Okay, as a whole, dogs aren't necessarily surprising on a scale of dangerous animals. I often write about maulings several times a year (tragically often involving young children). But the reason these stories keep popping up is because it is surprising. Sure, dogs can be dangerous, but your dog would surely never attack you or another person, right? Sadly, that's the mistake that a lot of pet owners make. Between 30 to 50 people die every year from dog attacks. Their bark isn't always worse than their bite.

2. Bees And Wasps

I hate bees — wasps even more so. I've been allergic since I was a young child. But people treat them more as minor annoyances rather than dangerous animals. I've embarrassed myself over the years for freaking out at a bumble bee. But maybe I'm onto something here. Bees and wasps kill around 60 people per year. Sure, some of these poor souls are allergic like myself, but others simply were in the wrong place and wrong time. Nothing like a surprise bee attack after disturbing a hidden nest.

1. Deer

Ah, how the hunter has become the hunted. Although deer don't appear outwardly dangerous, they are by far the deadliest animals on the list. Every year, they kill between 120 to 200 people. That's mainly because they cause numerous accidents across America's roadways. The creatures have an uncanny ability of jumping out in front of your car and pausing. Deer in a headlights proves to be deadly.