43-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After Being Brutally Attacked By A Bear

In the latest attack by a bear, a 43-year-old woman has been hospitalized. She was out camping when a brown bear mauled and seriously injured her.

The incident happened earlier in the day on July 18 at an adventure tour in Kamchatka, Russia. According to EurAsia Daily, the woman suffered severe injuries from her encounter. She had been sleeping in a tent when the animal attacked her.

The woman ended up in the hospital in intensive care. She suffered a fracture as well as multiple bite injuries, according to the Ministry of Health of the Kamchatka Territory.

Regional Minister of Emergency Situations Sergey Lebedev confirmed it was a bear that attacked and injured the woman. He released a statement following the incident.

Bear Attacks Woman

"It was a restless night today. At midnight, we were informed that a bear had attacked a 43-year-old tourist from Saratov in the area of the Mutnovskaya Geothermal Power Plant (Geothermal power Plant — Ed.)," he wrote. However, he also noted that the adventure group didn't register with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for their route.

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia has begun investigating the incident. They've identified the woman who was attacked as Natalya K, who lives in Saratov. The woman was camping alongside other people on the tour. However, the bear didn't attack them. Her screams alerted the others, who were able to scare away the animal. It had tore through her tent and had also ripped into her belongings as well.

This happened days after a black bear attacked a woman in Wisconsin. Animal attacks know no country line it would appear. A mother beear attacked a woman.

"Although we're still working to piece together every element of what transpired in this incident, we know enough to warrant attempting to live-trap at the location of the incident and humanely euthanize this bear if captured," DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson said. "By this time of year, cubs are able to survive on their own, and this cub will likely have a better opportunity to thrive in the wild without human intervention."