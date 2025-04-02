40 Foot Waves Slam Into Cruise Ship Sending Passengers Flying Into Walls And Tumbling To Ground

It's safe to say that passengers on one cruise ship weren't having a great time. But they will have a story to tell at dinner parties for the foreseeable future. 40 foot waves smashed into a cruise ship as it was trying to venture through the waters of Drake Passage.

Drake Passage has garnered infamy for its choppy waters. But passengers probably weren't expecting tsunami-sized waves to try and sink the vessel. Although the cruise ship withstood the waves, passengers were less fortunate. A viral video on board Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer ship showed passengers flying into walls and off their feet.

They were struggling to stand as the massive waves crashed into the ship. One shot of the video, shared by Lesley Ann Murphy, showed a massive window on board the ship. Waves crashed into the window, nearly covering the entire glass. The cruise ship rocked back and forth violently as people went running down the hallways.

Cruise Ship Vs Waves

One person slammed into the wall of the ship. Another ended up on the ground due to the choppy waters. Murphy described it as a 48-hour rollercoaster.

"I am proud to say we survived not one but two Drake Shakes! For context, the Drake Passage is the body of water between the tip of Argentina and Antarctica. It's infamous for its extremely rough seas," she wrote. "If you're lucky, you get the Drake Lake. If you're like us, you get the Drake Shake with 35 ft waves. Yes, we were safe and it was insane...and at times, even fun? 1000% worth it for this trip of a lifetime!"

She continued, "We were told to stay in our cabins for an entire afternoon yesterday, and there were definitely some silver linings amongst this whole ordeal...we got some down time, we laughed *a lot*, I processed some of this amazing voyage, I FaceTimed my girls and I learned that wildly enough...I don't get seasick!"

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. But I can't imagine not being a bit sea sick if I was on the cruise ship.