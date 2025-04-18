4 People Dead, 1 Person Injured After Cable Car Plummets Into A Ravine

A tragic cable car collapse has killed four people and left another person fighting for their life. The cable car crashed from its railing and plunged into a deep ravine.

The tragedy happened in Naples, Italy, on April 17. According to CNN, weather played a contributing factor in the deadly cable car crash. The cable snapped during severe weather, sending the car plummeting down. It hit a pylon and then a construction crane before finally hitting the ground. Sadly, only one person survived the crash. Described as a middle-aged man, he's currently in critical condition fighting for his life.

Following the tragedy, Vincenzo DeLuca, the president of the Campania region, spoke out. He mourned the tragic loss of life and also thanked rescue crews for their efforts.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "For Campania it was a truly tragic and painful day due to the dramatic accident that occurred on the Faito cable car. Our first thoughts go to the four people who died in the accident, to the person hospitalized in serious conditions at the Ospedale del Mare and to all their families."

He also thanked those involved in the rescue efforts. He wrote, "We are constantly and personally following the evolution of the situation, with the inspection in Castellammare di Stabia and then with the visit to the Ospedale del Mare. We are grateful to the rescuers, who intervened promptly and in difficult conditions. They did a commendable job."

He also expressed a desire to learn why the accident happened. He said that authorities are currently investigating the cause of the cable car crash. The president wrote, "Now it is a matter of understanding what happened. Every investigation into what happened will be done with the utmost speed and with absolute rigor."

Meanwhile, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni also mourned the victims of the cable car crash as well. Following the accident, rescue crews had to evacuate 16 people from a separate car stuck in mid-air on the mountain. It was a difficult operation that involved hoistering each passenger down with a harness to the ground.

Umberto de Gregorio, the head of the cable car company, said, "What happened today is an unimaginable, unforeseeable tragedy."