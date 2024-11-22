Virginia is for lovers and apparently it is also for campers. This state is home to various campgrounds, ranging from spaces for those who like to "rough and tough it" to those who prefer a bit more glamp. There is a campground for everyone here. So if you are looking for the perfect camping getaway, here are the 4 best camping spots in Virginia.

1. Grayson Highlands State Park

If primitive camping is more your style then this is a great option for you. The state park offers a basic campground with incredible views. This spot is also good for those who enjoy hiking. The park leads the state's highest peak, Mount Rogers, and has entry to the Appalachian Trail. The campsite does have power but from November-March there is no running water. Also, no bathrooms or showers so you need to camp old-fashioned style.

2. Shenandoah National Park

Probably one of the most stunning places in Virginia is Shenandoah National Park. All of that beauty makes it one of the best places for camping in Virginia as well. However be warned, it doesn't get much more primitive than this campsite. Beginners are not advised to camp out here in the backcountry. You need survival skills, the right tools and supplies to survive, so do not venture here if you are not properly experienced and or prepared. Home to the Appalachian Trail this park is a fan-favorite. If you want to enjoy it but don't think you have the necessary skills AirBnb offers many great cabins within the park as well.

3. Misty Mountain Camp Resort

Located in Greenwood, Virginia this camp site really has it all. No matter your skill level this campsite has the campground for you. They have primitive sites, sites with electric and water, and even sites for RV parking and camping. Their versatility easily makes them one of the best camping places in Virginia. As well as the plethora of activities and proximity to wineries. You can swim in a pool, play volleyball, or have fun in the recreation room. Not to mention it gives you access to over 30 different wineries.

4. First Landing State Park Camping

Located right outside of Virginia Beach this is another best camping spot in Virginia. This state park offers camping that is less primitive. With water, electric, restrooms, showers, and access to picnic areas. Not to mention the nineteen miles of biking and hiking trails. They also offer educational programs to teach guests more about the history of the Chesapeake. Let's just say there is a reason it is Virginia's most visited state park.