30-Year-Old Greek Heiress Dies In Apartment After Simple Bug Bite

A 30-year-old Greek heiress is dead after a simple bug bite. Her family found her dead in her apartment in England last week. Prior to her death, Greek outlet Parapolitika that 30-year-old Marissa Laimou sought help for a bug bite.

"She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept and she never woke up," Laimou's mother, Bessie, revealed to the outlet. "My girl left for nothing."

The heiress to a Greek shipping dynasty, the past few years had been rough for Laimou. She had beaten breast cancer, according to her mother. The death of the Greek heiress comes as a total shock to her family.

"My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child," Bessie said.

Deadly Bug Bite

Laimou suffered a bug bite while in Greece on vacation. Returning home to London, she soon fell ill with worsening symptoms. She began feeling dizzy as well as a fever and itching. Ultimately, she called an ambulance but stayed home, deciding to seek help the next day. Doctors sent her to he University College London Hospital after he condition worsened.