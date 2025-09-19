Shutterstock / Cata Hula
Heartland

30-Year-Old Greek Heiress Dies In Apartment After Simple Bug Bite

By |

A 30-year-old Greek heiress is dead after a simple bug bite. Her family found her dead in her apartment in England last week. Prior to her death, Greek outlet Parapolitika that 30-year-old Marissa Laimou sought help for a bug bite.

"She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept and she never woke up," Laimou's mother, Bessie, revealed to the outlet. "My girl left for nothing."

The heiress to a Greek shipping dynasty, the past few years had been rough for Laimou. She had beaten breast cancer, according to her mother. The death of the Greek heiress comes as a total shock to her family.

"My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child," Bessie said.

Deadly Bug Bite

Laimou suffered a bug bite while in Greece on vacation. Returning home to London, she soon fell ill with worsening symptoms. She began feeling dizzy as well as a fever and itching. Ultimately, she called an ambulance but stayed home, deciding to seek help the next day. Doctors sent her to he University College London Hospital after he condition worsened.

However, hospital staff ultimately discharged her and sent her home. Now the family is planning legal action.

"They are going to go against them of course. This is 100% negligence. Marissa is gone because of them," the unidentified family member said.

Born and raised in London, she also spent time in the US and was working on a theater career in the UK. The bug bite remains a mystery as well as her death. At this time, we do not know what bit the young woman or ultimately what caused her death. What we do know is the massive hole left behind with her family.

"The entire family is shocked by the sudden death of the daughter of Diamantis and Bessie Laimos," her great-aunt Chrysanthi Laimos told Parapolitika.

"She was a very kind girl, quiet, educated, cultured, modest and simple. She loved art and theater, she was involved in theater. Warm condolences to the family! Strength and courage!"

