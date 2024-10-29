3-Year-Old Boy Mauled By Panther After Father Convinces Circus Workers To Let Animal Out Of Cage

It's safe to say this father probably isn't going to win parent of the year. A panther mauled a 3-year-old boy after the dad daftly convinced his friends who worked at the circus to let the animal out of its cage.

Perhaps, he forgot it was a wild animal. But the panther quickly mauled the boy, giving him injuries to his face, head, back, and legs. The father had taken the boy to the circuits on a day when there were no performances to look at the animals. The incident happened in Russia. While posing with the boy, the panther quickly attacked and mauled him.

The young boy needed several stitches and also observation for his wounds. His mother Svetlana said her ex-husband picked up her son from school. She didn't know anything about the animals. But she said her son was traumatized by the event.

Panther Mauls Boy