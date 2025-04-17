3 People Dead After Major League Fishing Event Turns To Tragedy

A Major League Fishing event has sadly ended in tragedy in Alabama. Authorities confirmed that three people have died and multiple injured after a boating accident at the event.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two boats collided at Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman County. It was the second day of the Major League Fishing Event called the Tackle Warehouse Invitational competition. Sadly, Joey Broom, John Clark, and Jeffrey Little all died after a bass boat collided with a center console vessel.

All three men on the center console vessel perished. Both Cullman and Little were thrown overboard and drowned. It's unclear how Broom died. Competitive angler Flint Davis is reported to have being involved in the Major League Fishing accident. Following the tragedy, he released a statement on social media.

"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers," he also wrote. "I ask that you keep me and all of the other affected people and families in your prayers. I'll let you guys know more when I can."

Major League Fishing Releases Statement

Meanwhile, his girlfriend also posted about the accident on social media as well. She asked for prayers for all of those involved in the accident on the lake. She wrote, "Please say a prayer for my sweet boyfriend Flint and all others involved in this tragic accident."

Meanwhile, following the tragic death, Major League Fishing released a statement. They said, "Emergency personnel and local authorities responded immediately and remain on scene managing the situation."

They continued, "Out of respect for those involved, and to ensure the accuracy of all information, no further details will be released at this time. MLF is working closely with law enforcement and emergency officials. Additional updates will be provided as they are confirmed by the appropriate authorities. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident."

It's a tragic end to what should have been a fun day on the lake. Fishing organizations like Major League regularly put on professional events that invite the best of the best to come out and compete. It's just sad that something like this happened.