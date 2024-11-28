3 Men Arrested After Climbing Nashville's Famous "Batman Building"

Nashville's a town which is familiar with being in the limelight and over the weekend, three out-of-state visitors put the city right back in the center of the news cycle with some daring antics.

According to Whiskey Riff, Nashville's AT&T Building stands tallest in the entire state of Tennessee. At a whopping 33 stories high, the building is a staple to the city's growing skyline. Many know the structure as the "Batman Building" because of the unique pair of spires which protrude from the top. The spires give the building an appearance which roughly resembles the DC superhero "Batman." As is such, the name has stuck since 1994, when the building's construction was finished.

The "Batman Building" sits just off Nashville's infamous lower Broadway stretch of town. Lower Broadway itself is home to honky tonks, live music, and thousands of bar hoppers each weekend. The area is known for hosting tourists from far and wide. And on Sunday, three out-of-state visitors decided to make quite a risky climb atop the "Batman Building," just a block or so from all the fun being had in the honky tonks.

Out-Of-State Visitors Climb Nashville's Tallest Building And Now Face The Consequences

The three men, who have since been identified as Chase Cooper Lester, Ryan James McGarrity, and Jacob Thomas Cieszynski were arrested inside the building by offices of the Nashville Metro PD. The three men are each from different states, and are different ages. Lester is a 26 year-old from Georgia. Likewise, Cieszynski is a 26 year-old from Chicago, Illinois. On the contrary, McGarrity is only 20 years-old, and lives in California.

Regardless of their varied backgrounds, the three were eventually arrested together. Officers of Nashville's Metro PD found the three men hiding in bathroom stall on the 24th floor. The men were ordered to leave the stall, while being held at gunpoint.

Upon their arrest, the men were found to have a crowbar, cameras and a screwdriver.

Amazingly, the men first identified by bargoers, who spotted the three as they were climbing the building on Sunday. Those bargoers alerted the Metro PD, and obviously played a massive role in the eventual arrest. Moreover, videos from Broadway were captured and shared to social media, and they are certainly worth a watch.