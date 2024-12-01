3 Great Christmas Gifts For The Upland Bird Hunter In Your Life

With Christmas knocking on the door, it is certainly time to start searching for gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life.

Upland hunters are some times forgotten about, in the world of outdoorsmen. The sport of upland hunting is a bit more regionally exclusive, than say a hobby like deer hunting. Regardless, upland bird hunting is a wonderful way to spend some time each fall. So, if you have an upland bird hunter in your life, here is a quick guide to some Christmas gifts they would certainly appreciate.

3 Potential Christmas Gifts For Upland Bird Hunters

Upland bird hunters are much like fly fishermen. Upland hunting and fly fishing are both sports of great tradition. Moreover, they are not built on expensive camouflaged gear, or big bass boats. Often times, they hobbies are a bit minimalistic. With that said, one great gift for any upland hunter is a good, do-it-all knife. At Gun Dog Magazine, the suggested choice is the FieldCraft Survival Knife. The knife is great for cleaning birds, while also being perfectly designed as an every day carrier.

Another great Christmas gift for an upland hunter is a new game vest. The Orvis Pro Upland Vest is favorite of the team at Pheasants Forever. The vest itself is made up of mesh fabric around the waist and shoulder straps - which makes for a comfortable fit. Moreover, the game bag in the vest is spacious enough for your most successful days in the field. Likewise, the blaze orange on the vest is a nice touch, as it actually covers the requirement for certain states, such as Iowa.

One final option for a Christmas gift for an upland bird hunter is a quality carry-on luggage, for traveling. As stated, upland bird hunting can be a bit regional in nature. Many upland fanatics will travel to states like South Dakota each year, where upland hunting is known to be fantastic. As is the nature of the sport, the Orvis Trekkage LT Adventure 40L Carry-On Roller Bag is a great gift for a traveling upland hunter. The bag itself is water repellent, lightweight and low profile. Moreover, the bag rolls on sturdy wheels, and lockable zippers make traveling with valuables all the easier.

Remember, have some fun and be creative, your upland hunter is sure to love whatever Christmas gift you buy.