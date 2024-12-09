3 Best Wild Game Recipes For Your Next Holiday Party

Let's face it, sometimes people get tired of ham on Christmas. Whether it is the taste or the ever increasing prices, many families are opting for a different sort of meal this holiday season. If you are interested in doing something different for your holiday party this year than this article is for you. Here are the 3 best wild game recipes that are perfect for your next holiday gathering.

Before we dive into the recipes, let's discuss what wild game is. Wild game is the meat from any wild animal that is not raised on a farm. So we are not talking about cows, pigs, chickens, and other common farm-raised animals here. When discussing wild game we are talking about animals such as deer, elk, pheasant, quail, bison and more. Depending on where you live, certain types of wild game may be more readily available to you. Additionally, if you are not a hunter but still want to partake in wild game, have no fear. Many grocery stores offer some sort of wild game meat. For example, mine offers venison (which is deer meat) and bison. Now that we covered that, let's get into the best wild game recipes so you can impress at your next holiday party.

1. Venison Backstrap Christmas Roast

This will be your family's new favorite type of Christmas roast. Not only is it delicious, but it is relatively simple to make. You will need a deer backstrap (venison loin), fresh garlic, thyme, and rosemary. As well as lemon, salt, pepper, and olive oil. You are going to make this roast in the oven, preheated to 450°F. Season your venison loin with salt. Combine your garlic, thyme, rosemary, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Drizzle the venison with olive oil and roll it in your herb mixture. Next, roast for 12-18 minutes. After you let it rest for 10 minutes you can slice and serve with your favorite sides.

2. Grilled Bison Steak With Herbed Butter

Similar to a typical steak, this bison steak is sure to be a fan-favorite with your family. You should marinate your bison in olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and garlic. Then make, or find, a compound butter with parsley, chives, and lemon juice. Once you are finished grilling your steak to your desired doneness, top with the compound butter. Serve with your choice of sides, perhaps some roasted potatoes and asparagus.

3. Wild Pheasant In Mushroom White Wine Sauce

This is a delicious recipe that is sure to be a favorite at any holiday party. This wild game recipe combine the incredible flavors of butter, onions, garlic, mushrooms, and white wine. It is moist, flavorful, and an absolute treat. Homemade Food Junkie shares step-by-step instructions on how to create this incredible dish.