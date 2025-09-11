Technology is constantly evolving, and with it, our day-to-day actions have undergone significant changes. Rather than writing checks, we use online banking. Instead of a phone book, we look up contact information on Google. Now technology is changing the way people travel, too. Twenty-nine countries have announced that they will be going digital at their borders, saying goodbye to passport stamps for good.

29 Countries Go Digital At Borders, Saying Goodbye To Passport Stamps For Good

For many travelers, including myself, getting your passport stamped was half the fun. It was a moment that captured your travels and served as a sort of scrapbook. It was always fun to get together and share the places you have been. Now, in the name of efficiency, many countries are saying goodbye to passport stamps for good. The NY Post shares that "Twenty-nine European countries will begin phasing out physical stamps in favor of digital entry systems, beginning October 12." So, what will they be using instead?

According to the outlet, these countries will be going digital at their borders. The outlet shared, "Europe and the United States are increasingly moving to biometric and digital entry systems that track your movements with facial recognition, fingerprints, and digital scans." Although these new techniques make some people uncomfortable, experts argue that they increase security. With these technological advancements comes "faster border checks, better security, and fewer opportunities for forged documents. "

Despite the supposed benefits of the new digital check-ins, many travelers are feeling nostalgic about the loss of their passport stamps. If you are one of those individuals who is sad about saying goodbye to passport stamps, you may be in luck. The NY Post shares that "some airports offer commemorative stamps for visitors. It's worth asking at customs or at a tourist information desk — they might still have a special 'souvenir' stamp you can request." One crucial fact to keep in mind is that it is illegal to stamp your own passport. So, do not do that in the name of nostalgia — it will not end well.

Here is a list of the current countries that are planning on saying goodbye to passport stamps forever.