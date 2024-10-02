27-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies Following BASE Jumping Accident In Utah

A 27-year-old BASE jumper from Alabama tragically died after crashing in rugged Utah terrain last Friday.

According to People, the now deceased BASE jumper was confirmed to be Jonathan Bizilia on Monday. The confirmation came via a Facebook press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Department.

Bizilia was an experienced BASE jumper, but the dangerous nature of the sport showed its ugly side late last week. While details of the fatal accident are hard to come by, a friend of Bizilia was able to provide important information, which led to the discovery of Bizilia's deceased body.

Bizilia's friend first contacted authorities after the expected text from Bizilia upon completion of his BASE jump never came. The friend in question was able to provide the Weber County Sheriff's Office with potential jump locations, and flight routes. That information proved pivotal in finding Bizilia after his crash.

In the press release, it was confirmed that a Department of Public Safety helicopter identified Bizilia around 4:00 PM on Friday. Bizilia was located roughly one mile northwest of Willard's Peak. The area was described as "extremely rugged terrain."

Alabama BASE Jumper Dies in Utah After Jump Goes Wrong

The Department of Public Safety helicopter used a hoist in its effort to "rescue" Bizilia, but the team quickly realized Bizilia had already passed. The "rescue" effort quickly became a recovery.

Bizilia is survived by both his parents, six siblings, a grandmother and a grandfather. In an obituary, which was released over the weekend, the BASE jumper was described as marching to "his own drummer." Moreover, Bizilia was called a "deeply principled young man," with a strong sense of what was right and what was wrong. Likewise, Bizilia was called "tough on the outside" and "fearless to the extreme." Apparently though, he was also known as very kindhearted.

Bizilia's death is certainly a tragedy. He, like all other BASE jumpers, can only be understood as a thrill seeker. The sport itself is naturally very dangerous. With each jump, those who partake in the extreme activity risk their lives. Last Friday, the sport unfortunately got the better of Bizilia.