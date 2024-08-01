26 People Hospitalized At Office Building Due To Silent Danger

Sometimes, the most dangerous things are invisible to the eye. That was the case in a commercial building in Virginia this past Wednesday night. An ammonia leak in a building in Loudoun County, Virginia, caused some serious damage. Several people were exposed leaving 26 people hospitalized.

Ammonia Leak In Virginia Leads to 26 People Hospitalized

According to USA TODAY, local officials received a call on Wednesday around 8:36 p.m. Local news sources claimed that the building with the leak was a food processing plant. Multiple people in the building had been exposed to this ammonia, which was confirmed to be the leak from the fire and rescue teams. Out of all of those affected, there were 26 people hospitalized. Others with less severe symptoms were treated on-site.

What Is Ammonia And Are Ammonia Leaks Common?

Ammonia is known as the silent killer because it is a colorless, poisonous gas. While you cannot hear or see this gas, you can most definitely smell it. It has a very distinct odor. Some have described it as decaying fish, urine, or bleach. Regardless of how it smells specifically to your nasal receptors, it is a noxious odor.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Unfortunately, ammonia leaks are not uncommon. The main reason for that is that it is found all over the globe. Arnold & Itkin Trial Lawyers claim, "In 2020, worldwide ammonia production reached over 206 million tons." They went on to mention some of the day-to-day places where concentrated ammonia is used. It is used in "manufacturing, refrigeration, and making fertilizer. It is also found in many household and industrial cleaning products."

With all of that ammonia available, it is no wonder the occasional leak occurs.

Signs Of Ammonia Exposure

Ammonia is considered highly toxic and can cause severe adverse reactions, even death, when exposed to it. The length of exposure and concentration of ammonia are just two of the many factors that determine how severe the reaction is. If you are exposed to ammonia on your skin through liquids containing ammonia, your symptoms shouldn't be too severe as long as the concentration is less than 5 percent. If the ammonia is concentrated, you can expect more severe symptoms. Some of those symptoms may include pain, inflammation, and blisters.

If experiencing an ammonia leak, it is imperative to keep it away from your eyes. Arnold & Itkin point out, "ammonia is one of the most damaging chemicals to the eye." Low concentrations can cause eye irritation, while high concentrations can cause temporary or permanent blindness. Although ingesting ammonia is less common, it can cause significant damage. In particular, it could cause burns to your esophagus.

The most common type of exposure during an ammonia leak is through Inhalation. It is most-likely through this method that the 26 people hospitalized were exposed, although further details are needed. Along with being the most common, this form of exposure is also the deadliest. Even in low concentrations, inhaling ammonia can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat. It can cause swelling of the throat and fluid accumulation in the lungs. It can even render a person unconscious and lead to respiratory arrest.

What To Do If Exposed To Ammonia

If you know you have been around an ammonia leak or have been exposed to ammonia, you need to seek help right away. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has this to say, " There is no antidote for ammonia poisoning. First aid consists of decontamination, maintaining an open airway and respiration support followed by rapid transports to an advanced medical care facility." So, if you or a loved one have been exposed to ammonia, the first step is to call 911.