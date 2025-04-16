25 Children With Special Needs Rescued On Trail As Temperatures Soar In Arizona

25 children with special needs had to be rescued from a trail in Arizona as temperatures soared in the state. Extreme heat threatened the health of hikers hitting the Arizona Hot Springs trail last week.

This led to officials rescuing several dozen hikers this included 25 children with special needs. While early spring typically isn't as hot as summer, temperatures still spiked to over 100 degrees. It's likely hikers weren't expecting such extreme temps when they hit the trail. One person sadly passed way while hiking on the Arizona Hot Spring Trail from the heat. Five other people in that group needed medical treatment and a helicopter evacuation.

"With the season's heat just beginning, most people are not yet acclimated, increasing the likelihood of heat illness," said Lake Mead officials. "With cooling temperatures and improved conditions, the area is once again open for visitors."

Arizona Temps Rise

Last Thursday, Arizona park rangers had to rescue three adults as well as 25 children with special needs. They went to the trail for an adventure, but they ended up biting off more than they can chew. Lake Mead National Park Service confirms that they had to rescue the group. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured from the heat.

While it may not be as flashy or obvious as an animal, heat exhaustion is a hidden danger of the great outdoors, especially in Arizona. The Mayo Clinic explains the dangers of having a heat stroke.

They wrote, "Heatstroke is a condition caused by the body overheating. This usually happens because of exposure to high temperatures or physical activity in high temperatures for too long. There are a few stages of heat injury, and heatstroke is the most serious. It can happen if body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher. Heatstroke is most common in the summer months."

They continue, "Heatstroke needs emergency care. If it's not treated, heatstroke can quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. This damage gets worse the longer treatment is delayed, which increases the risk of serious complications or death."

Be careful when going outdoors during the spring and summer.