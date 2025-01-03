Expert Weighs In On The Pitfalls Of Running In Freezing Temperatures: What You Should Know

If you're an avid runner, you may not want to let anything stop you. But should you really be running in freezing temperatures?

An expert, Dr. Jessica Tomazic, who works at the Cleveland Clinic, recently weighed in on running in freezing temperatures. Tomazic says that it's possible to run in freezing temperatures. But you should also practice proper safety as well. Running in cold weather can lead to a host of issues.

On the minor side, you have to worry about muscle cramps. On the worst end of the spectrum, you could get frostbite. Cold weather just makes the sport that much more difficult. The weather constricts blood vessels and makes it harder to breathe. The cold air can irritate your airway.

Tomazic said via Daily Mail, "There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad gear. Your body is exposed to an extreme environment so it'll work harder to maintain that homeostasis balance [body temperature]."

Running In Freezing Temperaturs

So what does the good doctor recommend? Start light. Don't immediately try to go run a marathon. Instead, start with a 5 to 10 minute jog, preferably indoors. This will prepare your body for the coming cold weather. You should also wear at least three layers when running in freezing weather.

The outer layer protects from the element while the second layer retains heat and the inner layer helps with sweat. Do you remember that saying that you should protect your ears to keep your body warm? Well, that's certainly true. Wear some earmuffs and some gloves.

If things are really cold, also consider a face mask. It will create a buffer between that freezing air and your throat and airway. Stopping cold air from hitting your throat will help prevent it from seizing up.

But what's too cold to run? Well if temperatures drop below -8 Fahrenheit then you should stay indoors. Freezing temps could cause bodily harm. Likewise, you should avoid going out in a wind child advisory.

It's important to prepare ahead to avoid any bodily injuries. Never go out without protecting yourself from the elements.