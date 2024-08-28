23-Year-Old Gymnast Dies While Taking Mountain-Side Selfie In Germany

In a tragic turn of events, a selfie led to the death of a 23-year-old gymnast. She ended up plunging more than 260 feet down the mountain. The young woman was on a sightseeing tour to visit the German castle that served as the inspiration for Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty.

Authorities say that gymnast Natalie Stichova died after falling 262ft down Tegelberg Mountain at Bavaria, Germany. She reportedly fell while taking a selfie near Neuschwanstein Castle. She was with two friends and her boyfriend. According to one of her friends, the gymnast was close to the edge. One of her legs gave way and she fell.

The gymnast initially survived the plummet. Authorities airlifted her to a local hospital via helicopter. Sadly, doctors were unable to reverse the damage that the gymnast suffered. Ultimately, her family chose to remove her from life support. A sports star, the gymnast was known for her frequent social media posts.

"Natalia spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever," her club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support. To honor Natalka's memory, you are welcome to light a candle at our gymnasium."

Gymnast Dies

Meanwhile, her mother also posted a tribute to the gymnast. She wrote, "She was amazing, we all loved her so much and we will never stop loving her. I am proud that you were my daughter, my dream girl. You taught me so much. I wish you could teach me more. You were a great sister and your siblings will never stop thinking about you because you always thought about them, too."

The gymnast's death isn't the only recent tragedy. Another social media influencer ended up dying after trying to take a selfie at the top of a waterfall. 14-year-old Moe Sa Nay drowned when she became trapped between two rocks and couldn't free herself.

Rescue worker Mon Zaw said, 'The one who slipped reached the bottom, but died after getting stuck between the rocks. She died because she couldn't get out. They tried to rescue her but couldn't pull her out. Then the aid organizations and officials came."